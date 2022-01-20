Raymond James Boosts Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $440.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $370.50.

Signature Bank stock opened at $351.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.82.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Capital Management LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Signature Bank by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Signature Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Signature Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

