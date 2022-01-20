Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.50 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.76.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$25.22 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$22.30 and a 52-week high of C$30.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill bought 60,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.95 per share, with a total value of C$1,557,467.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,414,241.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.35%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

