Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RRR shares. Bank of America downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $45.04 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.89.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $414.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

