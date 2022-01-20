Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $350,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $195,939,000 after buying an additional 823,110 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $1,821,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 80.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,815 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $63,804,000 after buying an additional 587,652 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 519.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,533 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 96,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $685,657. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.