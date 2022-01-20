Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.0% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 15.3% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $165.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.70 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.77.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 9.47%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

