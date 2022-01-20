Raymond James Reiterates $28.00 Price Target for Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) has been assigned a $28.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 186.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profound Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PROF opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.05. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after buying an additional 125,030 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after buying an additional 165,691 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 817,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Blackcrane Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 98,076 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Profound Medical Company Profile
Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.
