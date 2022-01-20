Raymond James Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.00.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$52.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.63 and a quick ratio of 13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$44.09 and a 1 year high of C$59.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$52.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$338.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$373.17 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

In other news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total transaction of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,946. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

