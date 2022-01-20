Raymond James Weighs in on Maverix Metals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

NYSE MMX opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.33 million, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.04. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 47.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

