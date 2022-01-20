RB Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,303 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.64. 22,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,421,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of -193.50, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.84.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

