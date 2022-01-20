RB Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Garmin by 20.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 160.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter worth $3,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $128.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,601. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.59 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

