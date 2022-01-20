RB Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

F stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,702,168. The firm has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,088 shares of company stock worth $2,345,456. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

