REAL (REAL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.97 Million

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, REAL has traded flat against the dollar. One REAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REAL has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About REAL

REAL is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

