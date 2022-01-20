Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,404.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Shares of RRGB opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.74.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RRGB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.