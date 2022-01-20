Redd (RDD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Redd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00096706 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,023.64 or 0.99992755 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00029678 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00046553 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.65 or 0.00596494 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.