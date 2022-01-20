RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Reaches $0.13

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.67 or 0.00292515 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00085791 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00116428 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000618 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

