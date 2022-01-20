REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Gap Down to $5.25

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.00. REE Automotive shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 2,106 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that REE Automotive Ltd will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in REE Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in REE Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in REE Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in REE Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in REE Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.