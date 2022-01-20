Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) PT Raised to $87.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

REG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of REG opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 62.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,291 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 104.7% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,778,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,728,000 after purchasing an additional 909,552 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 84.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,163,000 after purchasing an additional 676,398 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 149.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after purchasing an additional 588,606 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 85.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 909,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,291,000 after purchasing an additional 420,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.