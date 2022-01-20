Regis (NYSE:RGS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.45. Regis shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 1,094,003 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Regis alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $65.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $77.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 214.11% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGS. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Regis in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regis in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Regis by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regis in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regis in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

About Regis (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.