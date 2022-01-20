Relx (NYSE:RELX) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

RELX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $30.57 on Thursday. Relx has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Relx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 274,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Relx by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

