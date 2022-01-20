Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 22.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MWG Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth about $380,096,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,835,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 24.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,382,000 after acquiring an additional 375,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

