Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGI. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.16.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.99.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.