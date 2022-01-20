Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.80

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 10796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.30.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $546,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Civik purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,157 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,597,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 210,074 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 148,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 104,335 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

