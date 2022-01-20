Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) PT Lowered to $19.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Repay has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repay will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 44,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Untitled Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 1,476,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after acquiring an additional 128,310 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

