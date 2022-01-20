Research Analysts Offer Predictions for KnowBe4, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of KnowBe4 in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KNBE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. increased their price target on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $21.49 on Thursday. KnowBe4 has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $46,767.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $28,129.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,751,028 shares of company stock worth $43,256,426 in the last three months.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.