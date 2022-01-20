Reviewing Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) & Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC)

Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) and Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adynxx and Asensus Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Asensus Surgical has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 375.96%. Given Asensus Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than Adynxx.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adynxx and Asensus Surgical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adynxx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Asensus Surgical $3.17 million 62.14 -$59.31 million ($0.34) -2.47

Adynxx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asensus Surgical.

Risk & Volatility

Adynxx has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Asensus Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Adynxx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adynxx and Asensus Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adynxx N/A N/A N/A Asensus Surgical -879.52% -30.34% -27.40%

Summary

Adynxx beats Asensus Surgical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adynxx

Adynxx, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of novel, disease-modifying products for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The company was founded by Julien Mamet in 1997 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery. The Senhance Surgical System features as the first machine vision system for use in robotic surgery, which is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) that enables augmented intelligence in surgery and brings the benefits of digital laparoscopy to patients around the world while staying true to the principles of value-based healthcare. The company was founded by William N. Starling on August 19, 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

