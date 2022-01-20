Reviewing Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) & GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Katy Industries and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 1 5 3 0 2.22

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.30%. Given GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Katy Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Katy Industries and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.47 billion 1.34 -$191.04 million ($1.16) -34.99

Katy Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Katy Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Katy Industries and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft -3.20% -7.43% -2.78%

About Katy Industries

KATY INDUSTRIES, INC. carries on business through three principal operating groups: Distribution and Service, Industrial and Consumer Manufacturing, and Machinery Manufacturing. Katy also has equity investments in two cos. Distribution and group’s principal business is the distribution of electronic components and nonpowered hand tools. Industrial and Consumer group’s principal business is the manufacture,packaging and sale of sanitary maintenance supplies, abrasives and paintsand stains.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions. The Business Area Solutions segment provides process solutions for the dairy, food, beverage, pharma, and chemical industries. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. The company has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

