Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $22.79 Million Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Abiomed accounts for about 1.6% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.15% of Abiomed worth $22,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

ABMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.20.

ABMD stock traded up $6.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $308.61. 1,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 94.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.12.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.