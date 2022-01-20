Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases 20,000 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.4% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $33,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.51. 90,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852,414. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

