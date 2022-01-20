Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases 80,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $18,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 50,623 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $1,640,323. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.66. 8,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,075.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.44. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

