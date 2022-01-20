RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0639 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shares of RIOCF stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $19.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RIOCF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Dividend History for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

