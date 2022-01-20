RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0639 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shares of RIOCF stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $19.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RIOCF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

