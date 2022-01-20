Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSKD. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

RSKD opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94. Riskified has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,253,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth $121,463,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth $50,561,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth $25,708,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth $23,791,000. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

