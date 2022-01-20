Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Up 9.2%

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)’s share price shot up 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90. 13,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,304,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSKD. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Get Riskified alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 66.74%. The business had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,253,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,463,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,561,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,708,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,791,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.