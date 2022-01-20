Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $734,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $71.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.30. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

