Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $734,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $71.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.30. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $104.90.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
PriceSmart Company Profile
PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.
Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.