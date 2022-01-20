Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.46.

Several analysts have recently commented on RKT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at $912,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 56.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 15.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 13.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.11. 185,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,009,205. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.