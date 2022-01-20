Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 673,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 883,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 760,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director William Huyett bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $164,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLY. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockley Photonics stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 782,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,544. The company has a market cap of $398.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20. Rockley Photonics has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Rockley Photonics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockley Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

