Rogers Communications (RCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rogers Communications to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RCI opened at $49.71 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCI shares. Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

