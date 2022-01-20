Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ROIV. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.