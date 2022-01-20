Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.41

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.41 and last traded at $31.66, with a volume of 43949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in Rollins by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 12,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Rollins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

