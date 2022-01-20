Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

RMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Romeo Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

RMO opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $352.78 million, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.72. Romeo Power has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million. Romeo Power had a net margin of 196.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.57%. On average, analysts expect that Romeo Power will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Romeo Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

