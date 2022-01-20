Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) a C$8.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 target price on Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AGI. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold to a hold rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.79.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI stock opened at C$9.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.63. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.30 and a 1-year high of C$11.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$3.59 billion and a PE ratio of -147.58.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$249.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.23%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.