Royal Bank of Canada Cuts BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,300

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,400 ($32.75) to GBX 2,300 ($31.38) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $616.75.

NYSE BHP opened at $68.48 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,566 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,709,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 114.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 218.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,379,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

