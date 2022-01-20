RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €64.00 Price Target at UBS Group

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €64.00 ($72.73) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on RTL Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on RTL Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €56.91 ($64.67).

RTL Group has a 52 week low of €59.84 ($68.00) and a 52 week high of €76.02 ($86.39).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

