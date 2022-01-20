Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Adient were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,916 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adient by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,133,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter worth $54,184,336,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,113,000 after purchasing an additional 59,906 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

