Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,416 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNO. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

NYSE:VNO opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.30. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

