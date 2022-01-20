Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 69,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $217,552,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $38,239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $12,048,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $11,573,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $10,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

VSCO opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.16.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

