Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,756 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $699,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBN opened at $36.92 on Thursday. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $41.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $307.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

