RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 151090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$11.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.36.

About RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals.

