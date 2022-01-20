S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been assigned a €31.00 ($35.23) target price by research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price objective points to a potential upside of 104.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SANT. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on S&T in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on S&T in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on S&T in a research report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on S&T in a research report on Monday.

SANT stock opened at €15.14 ($17.20) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46. S&T has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.05) and a 52-week high of €24.20 ($27.50). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 17.37.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

