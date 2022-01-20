Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.54

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.54 and traded as low as C$1.27. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 623,873 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBB. Cormark dropped their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.80 to C$3.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares started coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.64.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.54. The company has a market cap of C$504.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.74.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.