Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 202 at Berenberg Bank

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its target price cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 205 ($2.80) to GBX 202 ($2.76) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.32% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on SBRE. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.48) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 244 ($3.33) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.48) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 253.20 ($3.45).
SBRE opened at GBX 202.65 ($2.77) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £506.63 million and a PE ratio of 14.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 276 ($3.77). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 188.27.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
