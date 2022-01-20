Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 202 at Berenberg Bank

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its target price cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 205 ($2.80) to GBX 202 ($2.76) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SBRE. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.48) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 244 ($3.33) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.48) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 253.20 ($3.45).

SBRE opened at GBX 202.65 ($2.77) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £506.63 million and a PE ratio of 14.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 276 ($3.77). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 188.27.

In other news, insider Ian Edward Clark purchased 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £69,648.15 ($95,030.90).

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

